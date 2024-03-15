Spring sale has started on Steam – discounts up to 95% off

Steam decided to celebrate the arrival of spring with a seasonal game sale. The service offers «watch» and «listen» games at a discount.
During the Spring Sale, Steam offers discounts and demos of thousands of games for every taste. The full list of discounted games is available on the main page of the service. The service has also prepared a selection of games by genre. It also offers big discounts on games in certain franchises. For example, some games in the Need for Speed series have discounts of 90-95%, Civilization – up to 91%, Fallout – up to 75%, DOOM – up to 80%.
A selection of games with discounts from the spring sale on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – UAH 549 (-50%)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – UAH 544 (-84%)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – 809 UAH (-10%)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – UAH 764 (-55%)
- Resident Evil 4 – UAH 1029 (-25%)
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened — UAH 364 (-60%)
- Starfield — UAH 1,138 (-33%)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition — UAH 224 (-85%)
- Mortal Kombat 1 — UAH 1109 (-40%)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales — UAH 899 (-40%)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake — UAH 316 (-75%)
- Hogwarts Legacy — UAH 799 (-50%)
- Cities: Skylines II — UAH 1,097 (-10%)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — UAH 313 (-63%)
- Diablo IV — UAH 1,224 (-50%)
The Steam Spring Sale will run until March 21, 19:00 Kyiv time. During the sale, you can also get free stickers every day.