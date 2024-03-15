Spring sale has started on Steam – discounts up to 95% off

Steam decided to celebrate the arrival of spring with a seasonal game sale. The service offers «watch» and «listen» games at a discount.

During the Spring Sale, Steam offers discounts and demos of thousands of games for every taste. The full list of discounted games is available on the main page of the service. The service has also prepared a selection of games by genre. It also offers big discounts on games in certain franchises. For example, some games in the Need for Speed series have discounts of 90-95%, Civilization – up to 91%, Fallout – up to 75%, DOOM – up to 80%.

A selection of games with discounts from the spring sale on Steam

The Steam Spring Sale will run until March 21, 19:00 Kyiv time. During the sale, you can also get free stickers every day.