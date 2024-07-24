Spy drones found at the Olympic Games — one spied on New Zealand athletes’ training

A new sporting discipline at the Olympics: synchronized control of drones over a foreign field.

On the eve of the start of the women’s soccer tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris, a scandal broke out. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) accused Canada of using a drone to film its women’s soccer team training.

The incident occurred on Monday in Saint-Etienne, where the New Zealanders were preparing for the first match of the group stage. According to NZOC representatives, a member of the Canadian team’s support staff was flying a drone over the training ground.

The New Zealand side immediately reported the violation to the local police. Law enforcers detained the drone operator, who was identified as a member of the extended staff of the Canadian women’s soccer team.

The NZOC management expressed deep indignation at the incident.

«We have filed a formal complaint with the International Olympic Committee’s Integrity Unit and demand a full investigation from Canada. This is a matter of integrity and fair play,» the committee said.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) responded to the allegations by expressing surprise and disappointment.

«The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair play. We are shocked and saddened. We apologize to the New Zealand Football Association, all affected players and the New Zealand Olympic Committee», — the COC said in a statement.

The Canadian side has launched an internal investigation into the incident and promises to cooperate with the IOC, the organizers of the Paris Olympics and FIFA to resolve the situation.

The Canadian and New Zealand national teams are scheduled to meet in the first round of the group stage of the Olympic football tournament on Thursday at the «Geoffroy Guichard» Stadium in Saint-Etienne. The Canadians are the reigning Olympic champions, which adds to the tension of the upcoming confrontation.

Source: Espn