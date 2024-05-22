«Star Trek» is returning in a new Paramount movie — probably with «X-Men» writer Simon Kinberg

Paramount is working on a new movie «Star Trek», which will take place a decade before the events of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film (the eleventh feature film in the Star Trek universe).

According to The Hollywood ReporterToby Haynes, who directed several episodes of «Andor», joined the directing team, and Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the script.

The movie is set decades before the events of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film (approximately in our time) and is likely to tell the story of the creation of Starfleet and humanity’s first contact with alien life.

Abrams is also involved in the new «Star Trek» as a producer. Paramount is also in talks with Simon Kinberg, known for writing «X-Men», «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» and «Sherlock Holmes», as well as directing «X-Men: Dark Phoenix».

Paramount plans to release the movie in 2025, but the situation may change amid the potential sale of the studio.

The space opera-style science fiction franchise «Star Trek» started in 1966 with the original series by Gene Roddenberry and later expanded with a number of shows, films, novels and video games. All the works of the franchise are set in the future, where humanity begins active exploration and colonization of the Milky Way galaxy, and meets numerous neighboring civilizations. The last movie from the Star Trek universe «Star Trek: Beyond» was released in 2016.