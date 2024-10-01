Steam launches a week-long festival of turn-based RPGs: discounts up to 90%

On September 30, Steam launched the Turn-based Role Playing Games Festival. This event brings together projects that require strategic thinking and gradual character development.
Among the most attractive offers:
- Sea of Stars — 490₴ (-30%)
- Songs of Conquest — 112₴ (-50%)
- Age of Wonders 4 — 792₴ (-35%)
- Xenonauts 2 — 389₴ (-35%)
- Jagged Alliance 3 — 417₴ (-50%)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns — 349₴ (-75%)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister — 180₴ (-70%)
- XCOM 2 Collection — 104₴ (-94%)
In addition to discounts, some participating games offer demos. Players can also get free digital bonuses: a themed sticker, an animated avatar, and a frame for it in item store for Steam points.
The turn-based role-playing game festival will run until October 7. After it ends, fans of bargains can look forward to the traditional Steam Autumn Sale scheduled for November 27.
