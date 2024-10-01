Steam launches a week-long festival of turn-based RPGs: discounts up to 90%

On September 30, Steam launched the Turn-based Role Playing Games Festival. This event brings together projects that require strategic thinking and gradual character development.

Among the most attractive offers:

In addition to discounts, some participating games offer demos. Players can also get free digital bonuses: a themed sticker, an animated avatar, and a frame for it in item store for Steam points.

The turn-based role-playing game festival will run until October 7. After it ends, fans of bargains can look forward to the traditional Steam Autumn Sale scheduled for November 27.