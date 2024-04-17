Steve Buscemi will play the second season of «Wednesday» — probably the new director of Nevermore

Buscemi has starred in Quentin Tarantino’s film «Rabid Dogs», the TV series «Underground Empire», and other projects, and will now join the sequel to the Netflix dark fantasy series.

Despite the fact that Buscemi’s role in the second season of «Wednesday» has not been officially revealed — Variety writesthat he is going to play the new head of the academy for outcast teenagers «Nevermore».

The series «Wednesday», which followed the eponymous character from the iconic Adams Family, played by Jenna Ortega, debuted on Netflix in November 2022 and collected more than 1 billion hours of viewing, which ensured the show’s status as a the second most watched English-language series on the platform. «Veep» also has 12 «Emmy» — nominations and 4 wins. Two months after the premiere, streaming announced the second season of and also reflects on to launch a show dedicated to the adventures of Uncle Fester.

There are no details about the plot and release date of the second season yet — the first one ended with Wednesday successfully investigating a series of crimes and preventing the destruction of the academy and its students. The production of the sequel was previously postponed due to strikes in Hollywood, but now it is known that it is to begin in late April in Ireland.

The showrunners of the series are Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton directed the first four episodes and is also an executive producer.