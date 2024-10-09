Stolen MacBook Pro M4 for sale on Russian website for $7500

The other day we reported about the sale of an unannounced Apple MacBook Pro laptop with an M4 processor via Facebook. However, it seems that the leaks did not end there, and now the MacBook Pro M4 is being sold on the Russian classifieds website Avito.

The ad on Avito allegedly advertised a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a new generation M4 chip. The device in the ad has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It was offered in the new Space Black color, a color currently exclusive to MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max. The price of the laptop in the announcement was 720 thousand eternally wooden rubles, which is about $7500, which is significantly more than the prices of current MacBook Pro models.

It is noteworthy that several units of unreleased MacBook Pros were put up for sale. This suggests that the entire batch of laptops was stolen from a Chinese warehouse and somehow made its way to Russia.

The post reportedly has a note stating that the price changes daily and buyers should check with the dealer before purchasing. However, these posts have now been removed from the platform, which prohibits the sale of «non-existent» products.

A little earlier, the upcoming MacBook Pro was leaked in an unboxing video distributed by Russian YouTube channels. The video allegedly featured a MacBook Pro with potential upgrades in the form of three Thunderbolt 4 ports (versus two Thunderbolt 3 ports for its predecessor) and 16 GB of RAM in the base version.

While the authenticity of these leaks remains unconfirmed, they are consistent with recent rumors about Apple’s plans for its Mac lineup. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculated that Apple could announce an M4-based Mac as early as the end of October with a possible release date of November 1.

If this leak is true, it is a serious breach of Apple’s usually strict security measures. The last time Apple faced an information leak of this magnitude was in 2010, when a prototype iPhone 4 was accidentally left in a bar in California. However, it was a case of a single lost device, not a stolen batch sold on various platforms. Apple has not yet commented on these leaks or responded to this apparent violation.

Source: macrumors