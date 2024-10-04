Unannounced Apple MacBook Pro with M4 processor for sale on Facebook

According to rumors, the not-yet-unveiled Apple MacBook Pro M4 is already being sold in a closed Facebook group. The source provides a photo of the box.

MacBook Pro with M4 processor and a 14-inch display has not only been leaked online, but is rumored to be on sale unofficially. A source on X Twitter says that the box in the photo is real, and the laptop is for sale in a private Facebook group.

The new MacBook Pro has a processor with 10 computing cores and a 10-core integrated graphics chip, as well as a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. The box indicates the presence of Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI ports, an SD card slot and MagSafe 3 charging.

The device weighs approximately 1.6 kg (3.4 lbs). The package includes a MacBook Pro, an adapter, a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable, and the usual documentation.

A noteworthy detail is the message «Please recycle this box», similar to what Apple has included on the packaging of its 2024 iPhones and iPads. This confirms the authenticity of the leak of at least the M4 MacBook Pro box.

It also lists 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, which will be good news for those who wanted more memory in a MacBook Pro. Oddly enough, Apple seems to be using the same default desktop wallpaper as shown on the packaging.

It is expected that M4 MacBook Pro to debut in October. The M4 chip has already been used in iPad Pro 2024 which makes this MacBook the second device to have it installed. In addition, you should also see updated M4 Mac Mini.

Source: Smartpix