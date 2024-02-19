Support the fundraising for FVP-drones for the 79th Brigade — on auction today an artistic tube with cats

We need to close the fundraising urgently, so we are holding an auction as part of our initiative “Auction of Retribution” — fundraising for FPV-drones for the 79th Brigade.

On November 23, together with All-Ukrainian volunteer center «The People’s Project» started raising money for ten FVP drones for the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, which will destroy enemy equipment and ammunition depots.

At the time, we managed to raise most of the planned amount, but unfortunately, not the entire sum. It was collected UAH 83.569 out of the UAH 135.000 that was planned to be raised. Accordingly, our goal now is — to raise the remaining 52.000 UAH to close the collection.

Details

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3syGpJdsY7

Bank card: 5375 4112 1195 6938

Auction

The collection and auction will be held here and will be held from February 19 to 24.

During this period, deposit any amount into the bank, and the one who throws the most will win the lot.

Don’t forget that you can support the collection without participating in the auction.

Even a small amount is important and will bring us closer to our goal!

The lot of this auction is a 155-caliber shell tube for an M777 howitzer that saw action in the battles near Maryinka and was painted with beautiful patriotic cats by a talented artist.

What is an FPV drone and what is it used for

An FPV (First Person View) drone is an effective and modern unmanned aerial vehicle with a video camera whose main purpose is to destroy enemy equipment remotely. Usually, FPV drones have one chance to be hit because they are essentially kamikaze drones. Fast, nimble, deadly, they carry a charge and their operators have the ability to hit the enemy’s equipment or the enemy with precise, very accurate aim. They are extremely effective in combat operations, as they allow hunting down Russian equipment at a safe distance, reducing the risk to the lives of our defenders.

79 Separate Tavride Air Assault Brigade

One of the most famous and heroic airborne brigades in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, in 2014, they have been continuously destroying the enemy in the hottest spots.

Here is one of the stories of our heroes’ battle:

«The video demonstrates one of the combat episodes when the enemy launched 19 armored vehicles at once at the 79th Brigade’s positions, 15 of which were destroyed or damaged»,” — the paratroopers said.

The paratroopers’ defense was also strengthened by the high level of training of the anti-tank crews, who stopped the Russians’ vehicles with their accurate fire. The footage shows at least 6 armored vehicles in one place that were damaged, destroyed or abandoned. Two vehicles were able to drive on.

Also, in another place nearby, an infantry fighting vehicle BMP-2 of the occupiers was destroyed.

Most of the destroyed town of Maryinka is now under Russian occupation. Russian offensive operations in the area of Maryinka were part of the occupiers’ autumn offensive to expand their control over the rest of Donetsk region.

.