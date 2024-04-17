TASKOMBANK is shutting down the sportbank project — the neobank is not accepting new customers, and from May 12, it will close the application

sportbank operated under the license of JSC «TASKOMBANK» Serhiy Tigipko, so all clients are automatically subordinated to this institution and will continue to be serviced there.

As noted by press service Tascombank, the reason for the closure of Sportbank was «changes in the external environment that require adjustments to the bank’s business model and strategy».

Starting from April 17, sportbank will no longer attract new customers or issue new products through the application of the same name (it will generally still work until May 12). All products of sportbank users will be automatically transferred and available in the TAS2U app (you need to download it first or update it if available for the services to be displayed).

How to Forbes notes in late February, the court arrested the accounts of «Divotek» and «DT Network», which owned the sportbank brand — before that, in January, DBR detectives conducted searches in the sportbank office, suspecting the neobank of cooperation with Russian business and companies Parimatch, Buddy.bet and PariWin, which evading taxes. In March, the press service of sportbank reported that law enforcement officers «did not see any violations of the law in the activities of sportbank and its founders».