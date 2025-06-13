Teaser «Spaceballs 2» trolling «Star Wars» — Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis are back

Amazon MGM Studios has officially confirmed the sequel to the legendary sci-fi parody — «Spaceballs 2». And in the teaser, the studio trolled all of Hollywood.

In the sequel, Mel Brooks will return to his role as Yogurt — the golden-faced space mentor, a parody of Yoda. By the way, the actor will be 101 years old by the time of the premiere. And Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) and Rick Moranis (The Dark Helmet) will return with him after a 30-year break in their acting careers. Kiki Palmer joined the cast, but her role is unknown.

«After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?”. But instead, we’re making this movie. May the Schwartz be with you!”» — says Mel Brooks.

Mel Brooks published a teaser on social media, in which the sequel to «Spaceballs» was announced through a parody of the opening credits of «Star Wars». The familiar method with «crawling» text on the background begins with words:

«Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been…» — and this is where the trolling begins.

The video ironically lists the numerous expansions of the franchise: prequel trilogies and sequels, films like Rogue One» and Solo», which fell somewhere in between. And they added another one a dozen TV spin-offs like «Clone Wars» and «Andora». It ends with the mention of the «movie spin-off of the television spin-off, which is both a prequel and a sequel to» — an obvious allusion to future «Grog», continuation «Mandalorian».

Other media franchises also got a separate deal. Marvel in the teaser called the series of «36 MCU films with two different Robert Downey Jr.», hinting athe return of the actor to the role of Dr. Doom. DC was ridiculed with references to the «attempt of DCU number 1» and «DCU attempt number 2», referring to the versions by Zack Snyder and James Gunn. And the universe of «Avatar» was ironically mentioned as «2 “Avatars” plus 3 future Avatars, which together make up 5 “Avatars”».

«But in thirty-eight years there has only ever been one… Spaceballs until now», — the teaser ends with these words.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

So to speak, to the no longer «the one and only» the script will be written by Benji Summit, Dan Hernandez and Josh Gad. The new part was presented in an equally ironic way: «Not a prequel, not a reboot, a sequel, part two, but with a franchise expansion movie with reboot elements». The screenwriters want to try not to play by the rules of modern Hollywood, but to mock them.

Of all the actors, Rick Moranis is a special guest. He almost disappeared from Hollywood in the late 1990s, after the death of his wife. He turned down roles and even interviews for decades, never officially calling it quits. But he couldn’t get past «Spaceballs 2». Screenwriter Josh Gad had to spend 40 minutes pitching the idea of the movie to the actor because he didn’t understand what modern «Star Wars» had become. Eventually, he agreed to join the project. The actor left behind a bunch of iconic images — from «Ghostbusters» and «Honey, I Shrunk the Kids» to «Little Shop of Horrors». Therefore, his return to the role of the Dark Helmet is one of the biggest surprises of the movie.

The movie «Spaceballs 2» is expected to be released in 2027. The first installment was released in 1987 and mocked Lucas’ film trilogy of the time. And we can admit that over the past 38 years, the franchise has had more than one failed movie, so the screenwriters have «an untilled field» for hints, hyperbole, and outright trolling.

Source: EW / World of Reel