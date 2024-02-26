Tecno announced Pova 6 Pro smartphone (6000 mAh and 108 megapixels), augmented reality glasses and a portable game console, as well as a dog robot

News Devices 02-26-2024 at 15:14 comment views icon

At MWC, Tecno not only announced the Pova 6 Pro gaming smartphone, but also expanded its product range beyond the smartphone industry. In Barcelona, the company presented Pocket Go, a wireless augmented reality gaming set, and Dynamic 1, a robotic dog.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro

Tecno Pova 6 Pro is equipped with a 6nm Dimensity 6080 chip and 8 or 12 GB of RAM. The chip is octa-core: two productive Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. Mali-G57 MC2 is responsible for graphics processing, transmits GSMArena.

Pova 6 Pro has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a large 6000 mAh battery (1000 mAh more than its predecessor) with support for 70W charging and 10W reverse charging.

The Pova 6 Pro has a translucent design with two color options (Meteorite Gray or Comet Green), which Tecno calls Dynamic-Tech Design. Under the transparent back panel of the phone is a texture that replicates the electronics of a smartphone and a series of LEDs called Dynamic-Light Effect. There are 210 LEDs in total and 9 lighting modes with 101 user-defined effects to choose from.

On the back of Tecno Pova 6 Pro are three cameras, the main one — 108MP, which provides 3x zoom (and up to 10x digital zoom). Other modules include a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI camera. The front has a 32-megapixel front camera with its own LED flash.

Tecno Pocket Go and AR Pocket vision

Tecno Pocket Go — is a portable console running on the Windows operating system and designed to work with a pair of AR glasses — a new and unprecedented combination.

The headset is equipped with a 0.71-inch microOLED screen, which should provide the effect of a 215-inch TV from a distance of six meters. The console itself is essentially inside a gamepad similar in layout to an Xbox controller.

Tecno has claimed an 8-core 16-thread processor with a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. It also has a cooling fan and three copper tubes for heat dissipation, as well as a replaceable battery.

The glasses are called AR Pocket Vision and feature a six-axis gyroscope with an artificial intelligence algorithm that detects head movements.

Tecno Dynamic 1

The design of this robot is supposed to resemble a German shepherd dog. Its goal is to *provide smart home entertainment, assistance, education, and training. Tecno said it is «the ideal home companion of the future».

The Dynamic 1 has a torque of 45 Nm/kg, and the dog can easily climb stairs, bow and give a paw. The HyperSense Fusion System artificial intelligence system and Intel Real Sense D430 depth camera allow it to recognize and avoid obstacles.

The robot is equipped with an 8-core Arm processor, the name of which has not been specified. The dog has 64 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and can be controlled via a smartphone app, as well as supporting remote control and voice commands. The Dynamic 1 has a 15,000 mAh battery for 90 minutes of operation and can be replaced and charged separately to minimize downtime.


