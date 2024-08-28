Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 — smartphone with two hinges unfolds into a 10″ tablet

Not only Huawei is working on a foldable smartphone with two bending points and a triple display (the estimated price of her monster is more than $4000). Tecno is also developing a similar device and has already presented its concept called Phantom Ultimate 2.

Current horizontal folding devices are already blurring the line between smartphones and small tablets, but the Phantom Ultimate 2 offers an even larger screen that rivals full-size tablets. The Phantom Ultimate 2 can expand the display from a 6.48-inch diagonal when folded to a 10-inch tablet-like display. The device uses an LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2880×1620 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Tecno claims that the Phantom Ultimate 2 is the first foldable device to feature TDDI technology, which places both the display driver and touch sensor on a single chip. It also supports touchless operation — when your hand hovers over the screen surface. The device is quite thin. Its thickness when fully folded is 11 mm. Such compact dimensions were achieved thanks to a double hinge mechanism of its own design. Tecno tested the hinge mechanism for 300 thousand folding cycles. The company also created the thinnest battery cover among all smartphones, measuring only 0.25 mm. The double hinge helps minimize screen creases in the middle of the display. Tecno has envisioned several unique use cases for the Phantom Ultimate 2, including a folding bottom laptop model with a keyboard for notes. Tent mode places two equal parts of the display on opposite sides for an uninterrupted face-to-face conversation on a dual screen with live translation. The huge 10-inch screen of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 also supports multi-window mode, which allows you to run 3 or more applications at the same time, making it easy to multitask.

Tecno has not yet announced exact plans to launch its first foldable device.

Source: gsmarena