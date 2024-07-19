Telegram will display the main country and time of creation of public channels (+ monetization for Ukraine)

Now we will find out which channels are administered by Russians?

On July 19, Telegram announced the launch of a long-awaited monetization feature for channels from Ukraine. This feature has become available for many countries on April 1 Community administrators with more than 1000 subscribers will be able to receive 50% of the revenue from advertising in their channels.

To activate monetization, channel owners need to update the Telegram app and check for the corresponding tab in the «Statistics» section. Withdrawals will be made in the internal cryptocurrency TON.

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, wrote in his channel: «2024 will go down in history as the year when hundreds of millions of people will be introduced to blockchain. We are proud that Telegram is at the epicenter of this social transformation».

Telegram is also stepping up its efforts to combat fraudsters in the crypto sphere Soon, the messenger will start displaying the month of registration and the main country for public accounts (similar to Instagram). In addition, organizations will be able to use their mini-applications to issue tags to channels, creating a decentralized third-party verification market.

The messenger is not stopping there. Already this month, the company plans to launch a mini-application marketplace and a built-in browser with support for Web3 pages.

Source: Sud.ua, Telegram