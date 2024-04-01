Telegram has launched a channel monetization program, but it does not work in Ukraine

The authors will be paid in Toncoin, but not in Ukraine.

On March 31, Telegram officially launched a monetization program for channel owners, which in late February announced is the founder of the popular messenger and, as you know, never «non-Russian» (here here explained) Pavel Durov.

Monetization on Telegram for authors — what are the conditions

The program was actually launched on March 31. Starting yesterday, owners of public channels with at least 1000 subscribers can receive 50% of the revenue from ads displayed on their channels. All payments under the program will be made in Toncoin, a cryptocurrency powered by the TON blockchain. The owners will then be able to withdraw their rewards without commission or reinvest them in Telegram ads, collectible public names, or Premium subscription draws.

Especially for the new monetization program, the messenger has introduced a new type of ads that users can buy for Toncoin. Recently, the coin has significantly increased in value. At the time of writing, the price per Toncoin unit is is about $5.25.

To get started with the monetization tool, you just need to log in to your account at Telegram advertising platform. Monetization statistics are available in Channel settings > Statistics > Monetization. Withdrawals for channel owners will be available in the coming weeks on Fragment. Important: currently, TON-based ads are not displayed in Ukraine, Israel, Russia, and Palestine. The monetization program will not work accordingly.

It remains to be seen whether Telegram launched advertising in October 2021 — through the Telegram Ads platform. Ads are shown to users without a Premium subscription in public channels with more than 1000 subscribers after all publications.

In March, Telegram raised $330 million from the sale of bondsand the issue was “oversubscribed” (lower yield, lower discount on placement), and before that Durov gave his first interview in seven years, in which saidreports that Telegram is worth $30 billion, has 900 million users, and will go public by March 2026.

Regarding the regulation of Telegram

The issue of Telegram’s (in)security (especially for the military) in the context of discussing the need to regulate social media as such is currently one of the most debated and discussed. Recently, MPs registered the first law on the regulation of Telegram and other social networks, but the chances of the document authored by MP «EU» Mykola Kniazhytskyi to be voted on in the Verkhovna Rada are close to zero. At the same time, the head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in a recent interview saidthat Telegram poses a problem for Ukraine’s national security, but at the same time, the messenger helps to influence people in the temporarily occupied territories with information.