New Tesla Cybertrucks are already starting to rust. But there is a solution

Some of the first owners of the Tesla Cybertruck are reporting rust stains on their new stainless steel vehicles.

There is a misconception that stainless steel does not rust. And it was a source of excitement for enthusiasts when Tesla introduced an electric pickup truck with a body made entirely of stainless steel. In fact, stainless steel, despite its name, can be covered with rust stains, although less pronounced than other types of steel.

There are different types of stainless steel with different levels of rust resistance. Tesla claims to use a proprietary 30X alloy for the Cybertruck, and most 30X grades rust to varying degrees.

Whatever the case, Tesla just started delivering Cybertrucks a few months ago, and the owners did not expect the pickups to start rusting right away. The owners have posted several photos like this.

It is noted that the Cybertruck forms orange rust spots when it rains, and this requires polishing the vehicle. In fact, stainless steel can rust for a variety of reasons, including damage or contact with aggressive environments.

In fact, Tesla recommends «removing corrosive substances (such as grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, dead insects, tar stains, road salt, industrial precipitation, etc.)» immediately in its Cybertruck owner’s manual.

So, in order to prevent rust stains on the Tesla Cybertruck, you need to keep the car clean (this is generally a good idea for any car). Some owners also report that synthetic clay treatment provides a good result. Ceramic coating can also be a smart option for long-term protection.

