Tesla Model Y, Toyota Corolla, Toyota RAV4, and others: TOP 10 most popular cars in the world in 2024

An electric car topped the global ranking of the best-selling cars in the first 8 months of 2024. This is evidenced by a report by focus2move, based on sales data from 162 countries.

It is noted that despite the difficulty of replacing traditional diesel and gasoline models, new electric vehicles are gradually taking the lead. The automotive industry is increasingly moving towards electrification, and new models of electric vehicles are gaining momentum in the global TOP100 leaderboard.

The Tesla Model Y electric car consolidated its market leadership in the first 8 months of 2024. It is followed by Toyota Corolla and Toyota RAV4. Details are given in the following table.

Rating of the most popular cars in the world in 2024

Position Model Sales Increase 1 Tesla Model Y 785 591 +1,9% 2 Toyota Corolla 741 982 +3,8% 3 Toyota RAV4 673 050 +19,5% 4 Ford F-Series 572 062 -5,9% 5 Chevrolet Silverado 486 143 +15,5% 6 Honda CR-V 481 622 +11,3% 7 Hyundai Tucson 391 813 -2,5% 8 Toyota Camry 360 398 -11,2% 9 Toyota Hilux 354 051 -7,8% 10 Kia Sportage 351 128 +4,9%

In most cases, the positions of the models remained unchanged compared to last year. Another interesting fact is that Toyota cars account for 4 out of 10 in the TOP10.

Source: focus2move