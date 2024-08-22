Tesla recalled more than 9100 Model X cars — they are unsticking

Tesla has announced a recall of more than 9100 Model X SUVs due to a physical problem. The car’s finish may come off while driving.

About the recall reported The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States. According to Tesla, the problem affects about 10% of the 2016 Model X.

«The Model X is equipped with a cosmetic application at the front of the roof just behind the windshield, known as the front application, as well as an application in the center of the roof in front of the upper roof glass. Both applications are attached to the vehicle with urethane. If the application-urethane interface lacks a primer, the adhesion may weaken over time, causing the application to separate from the vehicle,» the recall report explains.

The message describes an interesting acoustic effect that precedes peeling Before peeling, an unprimed application can create noticeable noise in the cabin for a short or long time. You can also notice the peeling process visually.

The agency notes that Tesla first initiated a voluntary recall for this reason on November 17, 2020. But now the automaker believes that at that time it did not identify all the cars with the — problem due to a poor inspection that did not use sufficient physical effort.

Many Tesla recalls usually only include fix programs. But this is definitely not the case — a physical inspection of the car will be required.

«Although we are not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this condition, if the app separates from the vehicle while driving, it could create a road hazard for following drivers and increase their risk of injury or accident», — Tesla said.

At one time, Tesla’s Cybertruck also had problems with the trim coming off. In April, the company announced a recall of all Cybertrucks sold because The accelerator pedal pads were slipping and interfere with the pressure, which could cause problems on the road.

Source: Gizmodo