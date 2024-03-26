Tesla to demonstrate driver assistance system at every car sale in the US

Tesla is stepping up its promotion of driver assistance technologies. Now, the company’s North American employees must install and demonstrate the relevant technologies before handing over cars to customers. This is a «strict requirement», which, according to Elon Musk, will slow down deliveries. At the same time, it can increase the company’s earnings if sales volumes are stable.

Musk has instructed employees to conduct a «short test drive» with customers to showcase the system, which Tesla advertises as Full Self-Driving. This is evidenced by an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. Employees will also be required to inspect any cars returned from service.

«I know it will slow down the delivery process, but it’s still a tough requirement,» Musk said, indicating his lack of familiarity with the capabilities of the Tesla system. «This is very important».

In the note, Musk also stated that «almost no one really realizes how well FSD» actually works (under supervision).

This move may encourage car buyers to order Full Self-Driving. Tesla currently sells this option at a price of $12 thousand. In marketing materials, the company promises that «your car will be able to drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention and will be constantly improving».

Tesla and Musk did not comment on this information.

Source: bloomberg