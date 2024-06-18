The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric received a larger battery with 118 kWh and an increased range

Mercedes-Benz has updated its EQS electric SUV for the 2024 model year with a larger battery capacity, which also increased the range on a single battery charge.

The 2023 version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS had a 108.4 kWh battery pack. The updated model received a battery with a capacity of 118 kWh. The rear-wheel-drive version of the EQS 450+ now has an EPA-estimated range of 546 kilometers. The all-wheel drive versions of the 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic have a range of 531 km. The luxury version of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic is capable of driving 517 km. Interestingly, the 450+ model received a smaller increase in range due to the transition from 20-inch to 21-inch wheels.

At the same time, it should be noted that energy consumption has slightly increased in all versions. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ SUV has an efficiency of 4.18 km/kWh, and all-wheel drive models — 4.02 km/kWh. For the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic, the figure is 3.86 km/kWh.

The initial recommended retail price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024 remains unchanged at $104400 for the base version and $107400 for the all-wheel drive version. The EQS 580 4Matic version has risen in price by $1400 and now costs $127350. There is currently no information about the price of the updated version of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic, as the website shows a configuration with a pre-battery and a price of $179900.

Source: arenaev