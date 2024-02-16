The American Teledyne FLIR has created a thermal imaging scope that can be used to track its own (non-tracer) bullets even during the day

US defense contractor — Teledyne FLIR company introduced a new thermal imaging sniper sight that helps to see own bullets flying day or night at a distance of up to 2200 meters. The ThermoSight HISS-HD thermal imaging sight enables snipers and machine gunners to hit targets at long range without being detected.

Today’s snipers use specialized rifles and ammunition, sophisticated optics, and computer processors that handle all sorts of variables such as wind speed, air pressure, bullet muzzle velocity, bullet incidence, and more, transmits NewAtlas. However, despite all this, snipers and machine gunners have to rely on an old and reliable method — tracer rounds. These are bullets with an incendiary charge that are mixed with regular ammunition so that a sniper or machine gunner can determine the trajectory of the shot.

It works, but it also allows the enemy to see where the fire is coming from. The ThermoSight HISS-HD allows a sniper to see shots at a great distance in the same way as tracer shots, even in full daylight. It uses an image sensor with a cryocooler that cools it to very low temperatures. This reduces thermal noise and increases resolution. As a result, with the help of modern processors, the sniper can directly see the heat trail of the bullet in flight.

According to the company, it is not the first system with such capabilities, but the first in the industry to operate at such a high (but unnamed) resolution at such a long range. Weighing 2.1 kg, the HISS-HD can be easily mounted on any standard MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail and can be used with a variety of scopes and weapon systems.