The animated film «Inside Out 2» opened with a box office of $295 million, surpassing the second «Dune» Denis Villeneuve

In the national box office, «Inside Out 2» outperformed two leaders in terms of opening weekend grosses ($155 million): «The Richest» movie of 2024, the second «Dune» Denis Villeneuve, and the previous year’s box office giant, «Barbie» Greta Gerwig.

The International (with another $140 million) — brought the cartoon the title of the best animated opening of all time abroad, displacing «Frozen» with $135 million.

In total, since its debut last week, «Inside Out 2» has earned $295 million, surpassing its production budget of $200 million with its opening. The Disney and Pixar animation is expected to gross another $80-90 million by next weekend.

The premiere of «Inside Out 2» — became the second biggest for Pixar in the world, surpassing «Finding Dory» 2016 ($135 million) and «Toy Story 4» 2019 ($120 million), but slightly behind «The Incredibles 2» 2018 ($182 million). At the same time, ticket sales for the animated film surpassed the 2015 Oscar-winning original with $90.5 million (the first animated film earned $858 million worldwide).

This is also the first weekend of 2024 to feature a $200 million debut — the previous leader, «Dune: Part 2», opened with $180 million and finished with $711.8 million at the box office, while still holding the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year.

In «Inside Out» (2015), directed by Pete Docter, the story was about 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions — Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger. In the second film, the older protagonist’s head is filled with «new guests» — including Anxiety. The director of «Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project.

Interestingly, the trailer of the cartoon previously set its own record, which garnered 157 million views in the first 24 hours and became the most successful launch of an animated trailer in Disney’s history. The previous record holders were«Frozen 2» with 116.4 million views per day and «The Incredibles 2» with 113.6 million views per day.