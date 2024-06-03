Denis Villeneuve is disappointed that «Dune 2» is still the box office leader

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, which sets in the universe of «Dune» Frank Herbert, has so far earned $711 million worldwide and is firmly holds the status of box office leader in 2024.

The latest big names, «Stuntman» with Ryan Gosling and «Furiosa» with Anya Taylor-Joyhave barely met their previous forecasts and, given their budgets (which do not include large-scale marketing campaigns), are unlikely to reach break-even status, so «Dune 2» has not yet received worthy competitors.

Denis Villeneuve accepting the award at the Canadian Screen Awards saidthat he is disappointed that «Dune 2» is still «number one» in the box office rankings of the year, and the state of the film industry in general.

«I hope, sooner or later, the box office will be much better this summer,» the director added.

So far, the success of the movie «Dune: Part Two» has only come close «Godzilla and Kong: New Empire» — Adam Wingard’s film earned $567.2 million, but is still being shown in theaters.

In his speech, Villeneuve also emphasized the importance of great films that «fully embrace the power of theater», citing the following as examples «States’ Rebellion»which became the second highest grossing film for A24 with $113.9 million at the box office.

«We need films that are a theatrical experience… I was lucky that «Dune 2» reached the audience, and I wish it happened more often, honestly».

According to Villeneuve, «Dune 2» can find a worthy rival in the form of «Deadpool and Wolverine» — the only MCU movie to be released in 2024. Despite the fact that the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is rated R, pre-sales of tickets are already showing record results.

«Dune 2» is currently available to watch in online cinemas, while «Deadpool and Wolverine» will hit the big screen in Ukraine on July 25.