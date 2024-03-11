The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed France’s DVL Telecom to acquire Datagroup-Volaб but a similar possibility for Lifecell not yet

March 07, 2024 Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine issued a permit to DVL Telecom (France) for acquisition of control over «Datagroup Holding Limited» (Cyprus) («Datagroup-Volya»).

This decision granted a permit to NJJ UPAM (France), Lorimer II Ventures Limited (Cyprus), DVL Telecom (France) and an individual — a citizen of Ukraine for concerted actions in the form of implementation of non-competition provisions for a period of 5 years.

In addition, the committee reviewed applications for acquisition of control by DVL Telecom over the «Lifecell» group («Lifecell» LLC, «Global Bilgi» LLC and «Ukrtower» LLC). In particular, in the course of consideration of applications for acquisition of control by LLC «Lifesell» and LLC «Ukrtower», the grounds for prohibition of the said concentrations were identified.

Given that the concentrations in the form of DVL Telecom’s acquisition of control over LLC «Lifesell», LLC «Ukrtower» and LLC «Global Bilgi» constitute a single transaction and will be carried out under the same purchase and sale agreement, a separate permit for the acquisition of control over LLC «Global Bilgi» by DVL Telecom» cannot be granted by the Committee either.

In addition, during the consideration of applications for the acquisition of control over «Lifecell» Group by DVL Telecom, it became necessary to verify the control relations of the concentration participants, in particular, «Lifecell» Group and Turkcell Group, with a person subject to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.