The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) gaming laptop in Ukraine costs from UAH 90 thousand. With OLED display and Core Ultra 9 185H – from 125 thousand UAH

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of a relatively thin and light gaming laptop ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) in Ukraine. The device has a new aluminum body and Slash Lighting matrix backlight on the lid. It looks like a diagonally running ribbon and demonstrates customizable animated effects

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) can be equipped with a 16-core (22 threads) Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (up to 4.8 GHz) or Core Ultra 9 185H (up to 5.1 GHz) processor, which uses the Intel AI Boost NPU unit. The system also includes up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7467 MHz RAM (on the board), two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSDs with a total capacity of up to 4 TB, and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4070, or RTX 4090 graphics card for laptops.

The 16-inch display is available in two versions: OLED with a 0.2 ms response time or ROG Nebula IPS-class with a 3 ms response time. In both cases, the resolution is 2.5K (2560×1600 pixels), 240Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage are supported.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) gaming laptop also has larger (25%) and louder (47%) speakers, larger keys and a larger touchpad. The audio system supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and provides two-way noise cancellation. The device has Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort/Power Delivery), Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort/Power Delivery), two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, an SD (UHS-II) card reader, and an audio output. The battery capacity is 90 Wh. Despite the powerful components, they were placed in a case with dimensions of 35.4×24.6×1.49~1.74 cm and a weight of 1.85 kg.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop will be available in Ukraine starting at UAH 89,999. The configuration with an OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics card, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD can be purchased at a recommended price of UAH 124,999. The new product comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.