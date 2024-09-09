The average salary in Ukraine has increased to almost UAH 21 thousand. IT employees receive the most

The State Statistics Service has released a new report on the average salary of officially employed workers in Ukraine. According to the report, the average salary in the second quarter of 2024 in Ukraine increased to UAH 20,964.

It should be noted that in the first quarter of 2024, the average official salary in Ukraine was UAH 18,903. Thus, during the second quarter, it increased by more than UAH 2,000 or 10.1%. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the average salary increased by 22.1%.

The highest official salaries are paid to IT professionals. In the second quarter of 2024, the average salary in the IT and telecommunications industry amounted to UAH 50,188. The increase compared to the same period last year is 37.1%.

Employees of the air transport industry ranked second in terms of average salary. They receive UAH 43,387, which is 46.3% more than a year earlier.

The third place in the ranking was taken by employees of the finance and insurance sector with the result of UAH 39,891. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2023 is 21.6%.

The lowest average salaries do not reach the level of UAH 13 thousand. For example, workers in the field of creativity, art, and entertainment receive an average of UAH 12,791 (+15.1%), and specialists in the field of libraries, archives, museums, and other cultural institutions – UAH 12,802 (+18.9%). The situation is not much better for educators, who have an average salary of UAH 15,076 (+15.7%).

Source: State Statistics Service