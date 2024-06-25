News Devices 06-25-2024 at 22:10 comment views icon

The Beats Pill speaker is back—with better speakers, universal USB-C, and IP67 for $150

After several months of rumors The Beats Pill wireless speaker is back. The updated portable Bluetooth speaker can be ordered for $149.99 and will be available in stores on June 27.

The speaker looks similar to previous versions, but now offers IP67 dust and water protection, wired audio via USB-C, and support for custom software features like device search in iOS and Android.

The new Beats Pill is available in black, red, or gold. It is a monaural speaker, although Beats claims that the redesigned tweeter and woofer combo is better than the old Beats Pill Plus. Other specs include up to 24 hours of battery life, a speakerphone function, and the ability to pair two Pill speakers together in a stereo system or synchronize playback on them.

Beats has long been committed to engaging both Android and iOS customers equally, and the Pill continues that effort with one-touch pairing on both platforms. The speaker’s USB-C port is versatile: it can charge the Pill or external devices, and it also supports audio transfer.

Source: The Verge


