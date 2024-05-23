The new Beats Pill wireless speaker has been registered with the FCC and may be officially announced in June

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the Beats Pill portable speaker soon. This version is supported by the fact that many celebrities have been spotted with it. In addition, iOS 17.5 RC files confirm the existence of this product. And now the Beats Pill speaker has appeared in the FCC documentation.

A new Beats Pill speaker called the A3211 model has been registered by Apple with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This indicates that the device will soon appear in stores. For example, the new Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones were registered with the FCC on April 2, and Apple officially announced them a few weeks later, on April 30.

Beats Pill is a portable wireless speaker that was discontinued by Apple in 2022 without a replacement. Materials found in iOS 17.5 files have revealed some details about the design of the new version of Beats Pill. The speaker has four physical buttons and will be available in black, gold, and red colors.

It remains unclear whether the new Beats Pill will work only via Bluetooth or whether it will also have AirPlay compatibility. It is also unknown whether the new product will be charged via USB-C. However, it seems extremely likely given the latest Beats products.

Apple has already announced new Beats Solo Buds headphones that will be available in stores in June. Therefore, there is a possibility that the new Beats Pill speaker will also be presented next month.

Source: 9to5mac