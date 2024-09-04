The BES conducts searches in «Yabko» — stores selling Apple equipment in Ukraine

Shops «Yabko» are allegedly suspected of tax evasion.According to the information hromadske (citing their own sources in law enforcement), since the morning, the chain of stores «Yabko» has been searched by the Bureau of Economic Security — on potential suspicion of tax evasion.The «Yabko» chain, which has dozens of stores across Ukraine, specializes in selling Apple technology and accessories.

BAB in comments to AIN confirmed that the department’s employees are indeed conducting searches in one of the mobile equipment and accessories sales networks, but did not disclose the name.

Last year in December, in an interview with NV, COMFY retailer CEO Igor Khyzhnyak said that about 75% of iPhones in Ukraine are sold illegally — that is, the equipment is original and manufactured at official factories, but imported without paying taxes.

«If you walk from Khreshchatyk to Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv and try to buy an iPhone, a fairly expensive gadget for $1000-2000, you will not receive a fiscal receipt in almost all stores. They will give you a sales receipt or other papers printed on a printer that have nothing to do with official documents. Or they will send you something by Viber message»,” Khyzhnyak noted

Customs officers have repeatedly detained «entrepreneurs» who tried to smuggle undeclared Apple equipment into Ukraine, the total value of which was estimated at millions