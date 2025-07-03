Jennifer Aniston’s AI Deepfake tricked a depressed unemployed man — «actress» needed Apple gift cards

Not the first time, but people don’t seem to learn. Fake Jennifer Aniston fooled a British man with romantic talk.

Unemployed 43-year-old Paul Davis from Southampton, UK, became a victim of an AI scam. The depressed man was «inundated» with a stream of fake videos, including the star of the TV series «Friends» Jennifer Aniston. «The evidence of» identity included the actress’s fake driver’s license, as well as other falsified documents

«I have fake videos of Jennifer Aniston asking me for £200 and saying she loves me,» the man says.

Fortunately, the amount was small, but Paul believed them and sent the money in the form of non-refundable Apple gift cards. The scammers used pressure tactics, claiming that «Aniston’s subscription was about to expire» and demanded the cards as «payment».

The victim says he generally receives many messages about winning large sums of money, cars, etc. Once he even communicated with a fake Mark Zuckerberg. This fabulous gullibility of the man can be explained not only by depression, but also by mental disabilities that prevent him from working. Probably, fraudsters use this, knowing about the vulnerability. Paul knows of similar cases with other people who have lost much more.

However, 200 pounds is a small amount compared to the $50 thousand that fake Elon Musk lured a gullible Korean woman last year. Then it was also about romantic relationships. But this is still «flowers»: sometimes completely fictitious personalities manage fake crypto funds with predictable consequences for investors. However, for such complex scams use real actorsbut AI fraud is just beginning to develop.

Source: Daily Mail