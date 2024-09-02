The Boeing spacecraft stuck on the ISS began to make «creepy» sounds

Over the weekend, astronaut Butch Wilmore heard that the Boeing Starliner spacecraft began to make strange noises.

Earlier, the ship that brought two astronauts to the ISS encountered a number of technical problems and now has to return to Earth empty, while the crew, who are stuck on the station as a result, will be taken home «shuttle» SpaceX.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Starliner, which remained docked to the ISS, began to make strange repetitive sounds — they can be heard in the conversation between astronaut Butch Wilmer and NASA Mission Control (at about the 45th second)

Starliner crew reports hearing strange “sonar like noises” emanating from their craft. This is the real audio of it: pic.twitter.com/xzHTMvB7uq — SpaceBasedFox 𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖊𝖊𝖆𝖊𝖗𝖔.𝖈𝖔𝖒 (@SpaceBasedFox) September 1, 2024

«I don’t know what exactly makes this sound», — Wilmore said in the conversation as he held his microphone up to the Starliner’s speakers. While the dispatcher replied: «Something like a pulsating sound, like the ones picked up by the echo sounder».

The controller then clarified whether the sound was indeed coming from the Starliner’s speakers. Wilmore answered in the affirmative and said that no other anomalies had been recorded.

В NASA has not yet provided a report on the strange sounds in the Starliner. The long-suffering spacecraft was expected to undock from the ISS in a few days, but we may have to wait until the team reveals this strange sound anomaly

June 5 after almost 20 years of planning, development, testing and delays Boeing Starliner spacecraft made the first manned launch and sent astronauts to the ISS as part of the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission. The team, consisting of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, was supposed to stay on the station for 8-10 days, but instead got stuck for months due to technical problems with the ship (5 engines failed at once while approaching the station). The American astronauts are expected to stay at the station until at least February 2025, when they will be returned to Earth by a SpaceX ship.

Source: The Verge, Engadget