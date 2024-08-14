The Cabinet of Ministers banned issuing driver’s licenses and technical passports abroad without updating the data in the register «Oberih»

Those who have not updated their military registration data will not be able to obtain or exchange driver’s licenses or register or re-register cars abroad, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided.

If the register «Oberih» does not contain information on updating personal data, men aged 18-60 who are abroad in Ukraine will not be able to obtain a driver’s license or register a car. This applies to both obtaining new documents and exchanging them. About reports «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», referring to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. The ban is valid during martial law and for three months after its termination.

In particular, foreign representative offices of SE «Document» provide administrative services for obtaining, exchanging or restoring driver’s licenses after the loss of a driver’s license, as well as registration or re-registration of cars. According to the order, these services will not apply to men of the appropriate age for whom there is no information in the Unified State Register of Persons Liable for Military Service about updating personal data or deregistration.

It is also prohibited to send and issue car registration certificates and driver’s licenses ordered in the electronic driver’s office of the MIA information system through the Unified State Portal of Electronic Services, in particular through the «Diia» application. The ordered documents will not be sent by international mail.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers has made it impossible to issue a driver’s license or vehicle registration certificate abroad without updating personal data in the «Oberih» register. Even if ordered, the documents will not be delivered from Ukraine.