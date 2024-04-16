The Cabinet of Ministers has identified priority industries and plans to increase the number of AI developers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has identified priority sectors of the economy for the use of artificial intelligence and plans to increase the number of companies providing services for the development or implementation of AI technologies.

Funds from the state and local budgets will be allocated for this purpose, it says in the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution.

Few people use AI in Ukraine

According to state statistics, as of 2021, only 4.2% of enterprises used big data analysis methods (1.6% — machine learning, 0.4% — natural language processing or generation methods, 2.5% — other big data processing methods).

According to European statistics, as of April 2022, 8% of European companies used AI technologies.

Accordingly, the authorities are faced with the task of increasing the efficiency of decision-making with the help of AI.

Priority industries

According to the authorities, the priority sectors of the economy in which artificial intelligence technologies are used are:

machine-building industry;

chemical and petrochemical industries;

coal industry;

defense industry;

nuclear industry;

scientific and technical activities;

agriculture;

healthcare.

Plans and expectations

The document sets out certain goals to be achieved by 2026. Of course, this will be preceded by intermediate stages such as studying international experience, improving legislation, formulating requirements for professional competencies, etc.

Increase the number of Ukrainian companies providing services for the development, testing, implementation, and support of artificial intelligence technologies. And, accordingly, increase the number of jobs.

To publish a catalog of artificial intelligence technologies by Ukrainian

developers.

developers. Establish artificial intelligence centers or laboratories that will help build competencies in the use of artificial intelligence technologies by the public.

The program will run until 2026.