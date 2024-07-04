News Games 07-04-2024 at 16:23 comment views icon

The canceled game «The Invincible Iron Man» was shown 21 years later

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

After 21 years, the canceled game «The Invincible Iron Man», which was developed in 2003, has appeared online thanks to one of its former developers. Retired programmer Kevin Edwards, a former employee of GenePool Software, shared screenshots and a video of the game.

The Invincible Iron Man is the working title of the game, which, according to Edwards, was «mothballed by Activision» as GenePool studio was closed. The development began after the completion of X2: Wolverine’s Revenge, which was released on PS2, Xbox, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, PC and Mac in 2003. Unfortunately, the Iron Man game was never completed.

«We were about five to six months into the project with a completely new engine for PC, Xbox, and PS2,» Edwards says.

But why was the game canceled? The developer says that the team never got to hear the exact reason, but he notes: «The movie deadline was too long, or maybe they didn’t think the game was good enough and didn’t want to fund it. Or maybe some other developer was ready to take over».

It’s unclear which delayed movie Edwards is referring to, though it’s probably the animated Iron Man movie with the exact same title released in 2007. It is worth noting that the GBA game, which again has the same title, was launched in late 2002. Interestingly, it was also published by Activision, but it was developed by Torus Games.

Kevin Edwards is planning to publish more footage of The Invincible Iron Man gameplay over the next few days.

Source: GamesRadar


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send