The creator of «The Last of Us» plans to stop making game adaptations, but the thought of «19 seasons of GTA» does not give him peace of mind

Craig Mazin plans to end video game adaptations after completing series «The Last of Us».

The first season of the series was a huge success, which, along with high critical acclaim, earned it high marks, brought record views to HBO and took away several statuettes «Emmy». The situation with the second one is not so clear, since after the episode with with Joel’s murder, viewer ratings were falling dramatically, currently focusing on at 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is not known whether this is related or not, but recently one of the showrunners of the series, Craig Mazin, said that he plans to do away with video game adaptations after the completion of «The Last of Us», which he called his «gaming swan song».

«Of course, I will never do it again, because what’s next?», — Mezin said in interview with Scifi Now although a few seconds later he added: «However, sometimes I think: “Oh no, go on, do something else”».

As an example, Mezin cited his «masochistic» thoughts on GTA, as «a TV series with 19 seasons» or even something like Candy Crush.

He noted that if he finally moves away from game adaptations, he wouldn’t mind watching what other people do and, if necessary, helping out as a producer.

«I’d love to help create some good video game adaptations as a producer,» Mezin said.

At another point in the interview, Mezin noted that «Hollywood has woken up» in terms of game adaptations, given the success of series like «The Last of Us» or «Foulout», or a movie about Minecraft, which came close to a billion dollars at the box office. And this is true, according to by Game Spot’s calculationscurrently has about 40 video game movies and numerous TV series in development. The «Twisted Metal» show returns in July, and later in 2025, the «Mortal Kombat 2» and the sequel «Five Nights at Freddy’s»while the next year will bring us «Street Fighter» and the second Super Mario Brothers movie.

As for «The Last of Us», the first two seasons are currently airing on HBO and Max, while the third, centered on Abbyofficially under development, and The fourth one will complete the history of the film adaptation