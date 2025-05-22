The Last of Us star confirmed the plot of the third season: «It’s Abby’s story»

The third season of «The Last of Us will focus on the character of Abby, played by Caitlin Deaver.

The article contains spoilers for the second and third seasons of the series «The Last of Us».

This was announced by Catherine O’Hara, in response to a question about whether she would reprise the role of Gail, a Jacksonian psychotherapist who counseled Joel (Pedro Pascal) and was simultaneously resentful of him because of the murder of her infected husband Eugene

«Craig (the showrunner) said it’s definitely not next season», — O’Hara said frankly in a commentary Variety. «This is Abby’s story. Maybe it is. But I think it was meant to serve Joel and Ellie’s story».

Abby — is a new key character in the series who appears in the second season as a WLF soldier seeking revenge for her father’s death. The character is played by Caitlin Deaver, who, as well as Bella Ramsay (Ellie) faced a flood of criticism for not matching the image from the game. Moreover, the actress had to hire additional security for the shootingdue to the fact that fans took Abby’s own actions from the game seriously. Earlier, Deaver said that she was filming a key scene from with Joel’s murder, a few days after his mother’s funeral.

The character of Deaver was introduced at the beginning of the second season and has not been seen since. The rest of the episodes focus on Ellie and Dean and their adventures in Seattle, with the exception of the sixth, which offers a flashback narrative of Joel and Ellie’s relationship history over the 5 years after settling in Jackson — an episode that was promoted as is close in drama to the story of Bill and Frank.

The announcement that Abby will get an entire season will not surprise viewers familiar with The Last of Us Part II. Even at that time, the decision to give her own story Joel’s killers has caused controversy. At the same time, it is not clear how this separation will affect the format of the show, given that Ellie will be removed from the main narrative for a while. Although the decision looks original, both seasons will eventually be united in the finale.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The Last of Us series, based on a series of post-apocalyptic games by Naughty Dog, is officially extended for a third season before the second one was released (although the release date has not yet been announced). Earlier, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann hinted that the next story would explore more deeply the conflict between the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) and the Scarred Ones, as well as will show the Rat King in an abandoned hospital. The fourth is not officially confirmed, but Mezin said that there is no way to complete the story with a third «».

The second season of «The Last of Us» is currently airing on HBO and Max (with official Ukrainian dubbing on Megogo) — the seventh and final episode starts this Sunday.