The creators of Kingdom Come: Deliverance creators announced the next game’s screening in a week — April 18

Fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance fans have finally waited for the sequel.

Czech studio Warhorse Studios announced the date of the next game’s presentation — it will be shown in a week, on April 18 at 21:00 Kyiv time. The show will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.

The gloomy teaser image with a rider on a horse posted on social media and numerous previous hints from the developers leave little doubt that we are in for a sequel to the acclaimed role-playing action RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance in 2018. In fact, a reputable insider billbil-kun, who is almost never wrong, confirmed immediately after the teaser was published that the show was indeed dedicated to the Kingdom Come sequel, or, as fans often call it, “kama”.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in February 2018, four years after the successful completion of the Kickstarter fundraising (over $2 million). This is a first-person RPG that allows you to relive the story of Henry, a blacksmith’s son, in medieval Bohemia in the early 15th century, with a precise adherence to history and meticulous reconstruction. Despite the difficult creative path, the game was received mostly positively — its average score on Metacritic is rated 76 out of 100 by journalists and 8.1 out of 10 by players. The game is available on Steam has 82% positive feedback. Despite the fact that there are no native versions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Warhorse released on March 15 «Royal Edition» on Nintendo Switch. Before that, in February, Warhorse saidannounced that sales of Kingdom Come: Deliverance has exceeded 6 million copies.