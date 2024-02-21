The Dacia Spring 2024 city electric car has a Duster-style design, a range of up to 220 km and a price of about €20 thousand.

Dacia has presented an updated version of the affordable city electric car Spring. The Dacia Spring 2024 model is based on the automaker’s new design language, borrowing styling elements from the popular Duster. The car has compact dimensions, high ground clearance and crossover design. The company has also updated the interior and equipment.

The new Dacia Spring 2024 looks more modern than before, mainly due to the Duster-style grille and LED headlights, as well as protective elements and bumper openings. The rear end also gets black trim, modern LEDs and a large amount of protective plastic cladding on the bumper. Other new features include a revised color palette with the addition of Brick Red and Safari Beige, as well as new options for wheels up to 16 inches in diameter.

The length of the electric vehicle is 3701 mm, and the wheelbase is 2423 mm. The car is 1519 mm high and 1767 mm wide. Car owners are offered configurations with 45 or 65 hp engines and a 26.8 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 220 km. The maximum speed is 125 km/h.

The interior has also been updated. The Dacia Spring 2024 now has a modern 7-inch digital dashboard and a separate 10-inch infotainment system display. Although entry-level trims will be limited to a smartphone holder only.

The air vents, center console, gear selector and dashboard tray have been updated to look more in line with the rest of the Dacia family. The company has also added the YouClip accessory mounting system, which allows owners to personalize the interior. In addition to the increased boot volume (308 liters), the updated model offers an additional 35-liter boot under the hood.

The new Dacia Spring 2024 city electric car will go on sale for about €20 thousand.

Source: carscoops