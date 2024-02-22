The demand for Nvidia chips is so high that Jensen Huang had to assure analysts that the company distributes them «fairly».

The demand for AI chips from Nvidia is so high that co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang had to assure that the company distributes them «fairly».

We do our best to distribute them fairly and avoid unfair distribution. — Mr. Huang speaking to analysts after the fourth quarter results were released.

Huang was responding to a question about how Nvidia distributes chips to all of its companies — many of which are competitors with each other, transmits Business Insider. Jensen added that Nvidia is working with cloud service providers to meet their expectations and timelines.

At the same time, Nvidia reported another impressive quarter, when it generated $22.1 billion in revenue, up 265% from a year ago, and exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The chipmaker’s shares have been on the rise over the past year after the artificial intelligence boom, which began with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, brought the technology into the mainstream. Over the past 12 months, Nvidia shares have more than doubled, leading analysts to wonder whether the chip giant will run out of stock.