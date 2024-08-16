The director of «Deadpool» and «Love, Death & Robots» will make an anthology series based on video games

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Tim Miller, director of the first «Deadpool» film (2016) and creator of the «Love, Death & Robots» series, will direct the anthology series «Secret Level», a screen adaptation of various game worlds.

For a long time, game adaptations failed, but in recent years, there has been a surge of successful projects in this direction. Studios and streaming services are eager to capitalize on this: recently, viewers have seen successful adaptations of The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. and Fallout.

Now Prime Video will once again adapt games in the series by Tim Miller and his studio Blur, the team behind «Love, Death & Robots». «The Secret Level» is an animated anthology series for adults that consists of original stories from the worlds of popular games. The show is expected to be officially presented soon. Currently, some titles that will be adapted are known: New World, Spelunky, and other PlayStation games.

Although Tim Miller has «Deadpool» and «Terminator: Fate», it’s «Love, Death and Robots» that makes him the perfect director for «Secret Level». The series is a colorful interweaving of different styles of animation, vivid stories in the genres of science fiction, fantasy and horror.

Blur Studios is also no stranger to video games, as the studio animated cutscenes for Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo Wars. Given that the opening of Gamescom is approaching, it is quite possible that more will be revealed about «Secret Level» in the near future.

Source: ScreenRant

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.