The director of «Deadpool and Wolverine» talks about his upcoming movie «Star Wars»

Shawn Levy, who recently directed «Deadpool and» Wolverine, commented on the film with franchises «Star Wars»that he will be filming. There are few details — just a general initial idea.

«Star Wars» Shawn Levy was announced back in 2022. Earlier this year, it became known that Jonathan Tropper, who is not the first to collaborate with the director, will write the script. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Shawn Levy was asked how his «Star Wars» is progressing.

Although Levy does not reveal the location or plot of the movie, he hints that the script is being written with specific actors in mind. This could also mean taking into account specific characters played by these actors that have already been introduced in the franchise. This is what Levy said when asked about the actors:

«Wow! You are asking the right questions. Yes. Please do not ask the same question again!»

Almost nothing has been officially revealed about Shawn Levy’s participation in the franchise. It is unclear when exactly the events of the movie will unfold in the general chronology of «Star Wars» and which characters will appear in it. However, rumors suggest that viewers may see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. In January of this year, Hollywood insider Jeff Snyder hinted that Rey is not just expected to return in her own solo movie, but that she may also appear in a certain role in Levi’s film.

Although Daisy Ridley’s return in Levi’s movie remains in question, Rey will appear in «Star Wars: A New Jedi Order» from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. In it, the character will try to create a new Jedi Order.

