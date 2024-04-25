The Expirenza app for café and restaurant lovers has received «Meals», «Treats» and information about more than 1700 establishments

Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky said announced the start of testing the updated Expirenza 2.0 review app. This is a mobile solution for those who like to go to cafes, bars, and restaurants. It is noted that the app currently features more than 1700 establishments across Ukraine.

«So, the next time you want to eat borsch, you can choose a restaurant, book a table online in a few taps, and, of course, pay the bill and leave a tip without waiting too long,» says Oleg Gorokhovsky.

At the same time, Expirenza has selections with tips on where to go and what to try. These selections are called «Foodies».

«It’s like playlists, but about food,» Gorokhovsky adds.

Currently, there are already selections from restaurateurs and chefs such as Misha Katsurin, Stas and Anya Zavertailo, Vladimir Yaroslavsky, and other food experts. But users will also be able to create their own Food Lists. Later, they can share them with friends and everyone in the app.

Another feature of Expirenza 2.0 is «Treats». With this feature, users will be able to treat friends, family, or loved ones even when they are far away from each other.

«You buy something tasty for a person in a restaurant using Expirenza, and they come and try your treat at a convenient time. It’s a magical way to show care and attention wherever you are, across borders and distances,» adds Oleg Gorokhovsky.

The updated Expirenza app is available for download in stores Google Play and App Store.