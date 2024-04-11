The final trailer for the action movie «Monkey Man» from the creators of «John Wick». Premiere — April 18

The film, which became a hit in the US and international box office, is heading to Ukrainian theaters.

«When the world is consumed by murderous corruption, impunity and corrupt politicians, one small spark can set them all on fire. An enigmatic hero who makes his living as a mock-fighting champion has one goal — revenge on his mother’s murderers, and to do so, he dons the mask of Hanuman — a monkey-like deity who is a symbol of fear and punishment for criminals. He becomes the Monkey Man who will come after every corrupt soul who stands between him and justice,» the official synopsis says.

The «Oscar» nominated actor Dev Patel makes his directorial debut — he also portrayed the main character on screen. The film is produced by Jordan Peele («The Trap») and the team from Bezil Ivanek’s Thunder Road Studios, which is behind the acclaimed «John Wick» franchise.

«Monkey Man» has already been released in many cinemas around the world and currently has quite decent reviews on Rotten Tomatoes — 88% from critics and 83% from the audience.

Ukrainian premiere — April 18.

Trailer