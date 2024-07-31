The first F-16 fighters are already in Ukraine, — Bloomberg

The first batch of F-16 fighters from the allies has already arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by anonymous sources Bloomberg.

The previous final deadline for receiving the US military aircraft was the end of this month — it was met. According to people familiar with the matter, the number of planes is small.

The sources say it is unclear whether Ukrainian pilots who have been training abroad in recent months will be able to use them immediately or whether the process will take longer.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Diana Davityan declined to comment to the publication.