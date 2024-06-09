The first trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard — BioWare shows companions, the game will be released in the fall

At Xbox Showcase, BioWare presented the first trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The trailer showed the player’s companions, hinted at some familiar faces, and announced that the game will be released in the fall of 2024.

The video, which lasts almost two minutes, introduces several characters that players will be able to travel with in the new Dragon Age. Among them are Benara, a veil jumper who jumps out of a portal but gets pulled back in, the guard Davrin, the necromancer Emmrich, the detective Neve, the mage killer Lucanis, and the dragon hunter Taash.

BioWare previously confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be centered around seven companions, which prompted the game’s name change. All companions seem to be revealed in the trailer.

In addition, the video shows two faces that should be familiar to longtime fans of the series: Warrick and Lacey Harding. Both of them are a kind of trailer’s hosts, which indicates their prominent role in the game. Warrick was first introduced in Dragon Age II as Hawke’s companion, while Harding appeared in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

The trailer announces the game’s release window — fall 2024. Almost 10 years have passed since the release of Inquisition, so fans have been waiting for the game for a very long time.The gameplay demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place on June 11.