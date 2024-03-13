The first trailer for the Disney series about the legendary couturier Karl Lagerfeld. Premiere — June 8

Series tell about Lagerfeld’s rise to the top of the fashion world, starting in 1972, and his position as an unknown designer of ready-to-wear Ready-to-wear is a model of ready-to-wear that is produced in large quantities and in standard sizes..

Daniel Brühl («All Quiet on the Western Front») will play the lead role, and Agnes Jaoui will appear as Gaby Agnès — the founder of Chloé, which contributed to Lagerfeld’s success. Théodore Pellerin will portray Karl Jacques de Bascher’s longtime partner and lover, and Arnaud Valois will play Yves Saint Laurent’s rival and friend.

In total, a dozen fashion and cultural figures will appear, including Paloma Picasso (Jeanne Damas), Andy Warhol (Paul Spera), Marlene Dietrich (Sunny Melles) and Lula de La Falaise (Claire Laffut). German actress Lisa Kreutzer («Hotel «The Grand Budapest Hotel») plays the mother of designer Elisabeth Lagerfeld.

The series is produced by Jérôme Salle and Arnaud de Cremier and written by Isaura Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Heve and Raphaël Baquet (author of the original novel «Kaiser Karl»). Salle also directed a few episodes, with Audrey Estrougo working on the rest.

«In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld turns 38 years old — he does not yet wear his iconic hairstyle and is unknown to the general public. He falls in love with the ambitious dandy Jacques de Bascher and tries to fight his eternal rival Yves Saint Laurent with the support of businessman Pierre Bergé», — the synopsis says

The 6-episode series will be released on Disney+ on June 7.

Karl Lagerfeld is a German and French fashion designer and photographer. He is best known as the chief designer and creative director of the Chanel fashion house. He has also collaborated with such brands as Fendi (since 1965), Chloé (1963-78, 1992-97), Jean Patou (1958–1963), H&M (2004), Hogan (2011) and Macy’s (2011).

Trailer

Poster