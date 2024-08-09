The first two Doom games received an extended re-release with a bunch of new content

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Bethesda and id Software have announced the re-release of Doom and Doom 2 with all the existing content and new additions.

Developed in partnership with Nightdive and id Software, the Doom + Doom 2 bundle includes cross-platform deathmatch and cooperative gameplay for up to 16 players, modding tools that allow modders to share their work directly in-game. The games received legible fonts, high contrast mode, and improved performance.

The bundle contains 187 mission maps and 43 destructible maps for Doom and Doom 2:

Doom

Doom 2

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for Doom 2

No Rest for the Living

Sigil (an add-on created by John Romero a few years ago)

Legacy of Rust

A new set of 26 dismount cards

Legacy of Rust — is a brand new episode created by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames. The games will run on the KEX engine, which is used in the recently released remasters of Doom 64, Quake, and Quake 2. This means native support for 16:9 aspect ratio and 60 frames per second in 1080p resolution on all platforms and up to 120 frames per second in 4K on powerful «hardware».

Players will also be able to choose between the original soundtrack or a new arrangement by Andrew Halshult, who composed the music for Brutal Doom and co-wrote the music for the Ancient Gods expansion pack for Doom Eternal.

Doom + Doom 2 is out now and available at Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. Those who already have the enhanced versions of Doom on Steam will receive the updated version for free. Bethesda has also announced a new Doom anthology: a set of physical editions of Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, the 2016 Doom reboot, and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, which comes in a Steelbook game case and includes a five-inch LED-backlit copy of the famous BFG. This bundle will be released on October 22.

Sources: PC Gamer, VGC

