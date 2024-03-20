The iPhone 16 will have smaller display bezels, and the Pro versions will have larger screens and body sizes

According to knowledgeable sources, Apple plans to maximize the display size in the upcoming iPhone 16 series smartphones using a new ultra-thin bezel technology.

Apple will use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to minimize the bezel at the bottom of the display. BRS achieves this by rolling up the internal copper wiring into a more compact package. The company plans to use the bezel-less display technology on all four iPhone 16 models, which are due out in the second half of this year.

According to available information, Apple has already tried to apply this technology to the iPhone, but previous attempts were curtailed due to heating problems. But thanks to recent improvements in heat dissipation technology, the company has returned to the idea of introducing BRS.

Last year, Apple reduced the bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models using LIPO technology. This reduced the bezels (from 2.2 mm on iPhone 14 models) to 1.5 mm.

It is also reported that the new iPhone 16 Pro models will have significantly larger display sizes than the current iPhone 15 Pro versions. It is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.27-inch display (159.31 mm), and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.85-inch display (174.06 mm).

With the increase in display size, the size of the iPhone body will also increase. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller and wider than their predecessors. This will increase the internal space for components. For example, iPhone 16 Pro models may receive larger and more durable batteries.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are expected to remain the same size and match the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, with the release of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus in 2025, Apple is also expected to introduce larger display sizes of 6.27 and 6.86 inches for its standard iPhone models.

Source: macrumors