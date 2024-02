CD Projekt RED has released Cyberpunk 2077 2.120 update, which the developers have labeled as patch version 2.12. He will be the last to play, this time almost certainly.

The 2.12 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty is out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. According to the developers, it focuses on the main issues that players have encountered since patch 2.11, such as key binding.