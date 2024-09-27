The limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro sold out in minutes — now consoles are being resold on Ebay for $5000-13000

Sony has announced a limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro collection to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary and from the start of pre-orders in some countries, it was expected to be sold out in minutes — some are already selling consoles on alternative trading platforms with a large markup.

Initially, the limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro was available for pre-order via PlayStation Direct across the UK and the Eurozone for £959.99 / €1,099.99 (with a total of 12,300 limited edition consoles in retro colors available worldwide).

According to IGN, all PS5 Pros from the 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle were sold out in minutes, and now on eBay, buyers are selling consoles for between £4,000 and £10,000 ($5,000-13,000).

In fact, these sellers don’t have consoles in their hands — they are reselling their pre-orders. At the same time, eBay began adding ads warning potential buyers against resale offers.

The anniversary PS5 Slim, which also sold-out pretty quickly on Sony’s website, cost $500, while now bidders are asking for $1500 or more, notes Kotaku.

To recap pre-orders for PlayStation 5 Pro in Ukraine are likely to open on October 10 (at least this date is mentioned on the websites of some official retailers), while, according to our sources, consoles will be shipped to customers on November 10 (official sales start three days earlier in the world).

As for the anniversary version of PS5 Pro, it will most likely not come to Ukraine (according to the PlayStation Ukraine)but there will likely be a limited edition PlayStation 5 Slim and accessories available. Here are the preliminary prices: