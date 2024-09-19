PlayStation to release PS5 Pro in retro style for its 30th anniversary

Sony has announced the release of a special retro collection of PlayStation 5 and accessories to mark the brand’s 30th anniversary. This series attracts attention with its classic design and limited edition.

The new collection recreates the style of the original PlayStation. The consoles and accessories are made in the iconic gray color of the first PlayStation and are decorated with a multicolored logo that is well known to the brand’s fans. This design evokes nostalgia for players who grew up with PlayStation. Hideaki Nishino, General Manager of the PlayStation Platforms Division, commented:

«To celebrate our 30th anniversary, we’ve created something special that honors the history and joy that PlayStation has brought to all of us».

The PS5 Pro Anniversary Collection includes a console, two controllers, a controller charging station, a console stand, a sticker, and a matching cover for the version with a disk drive. Sony also offers other products from this series, which you can read about in company blog.

Pre-orders for the collection will begin on September 26. Sony has not announced prices for the products in the anniversary series. It is important to note that the PS5 Pro set will be released in a limited edition of only 12,300 units.

As a reminder, Sony has recently officially introduced an updated version of its flagship console — PlayStation 5 Pro. And the presentation of this console caused a strong reaction from the gaming community.

Source: The Verge